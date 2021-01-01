From designers fountain
Designers Fountain 92685 Bryson 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Vintage Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Designers Fountain 92685 Bryson 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Minimal in approach, industrial in design, yet demanding attention. Bryson satisfies the call for the simplicity of an era not forgotten.FeaturesIncludes clear glass shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(5) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Designers Fountain's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 19-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 55-3/4"Width: 24-1/8"Depth: 24-1/8"Product Weight: 12.96 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vintage Bronze