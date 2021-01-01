From pori jewelers

925 Sterling Silver Super Light High Polished 3.9 MM Figaro 100 Chain Necklace

$27.99 on sale
($37.99 save 26%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Pori Jewelers 925 Sterling Silver Super Light High Polished 3.9 MM Figaro 100 Chain Necklace

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com