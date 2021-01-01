Kichler 9244AZ, Aluminum Outdoor Wall Sconce Lighting, 130 Total Watts, Architectural Bronze, 12" Height

OUTDOOR CYLINDER WALL MOUNT DIMENSIONS: 12" High x 4.75" Wide x 7" Depth, Weight 1.65 lbs, Backplate: 5" L x 4.75" W MEDIUM BASE LIGHT SOCKET: 2-65 Watt Medium Base BR30 Bulb, Does Not Include Bulbs, 130 watts; E26 Socket Compatible With Incandescent, CFL, Halogen Or LED Bulb, Does Not Include Bulbs, Full Range Dimming When Use With Dimmable Bulb And Dimmer Switch INSTALLATION: UL Approved for DAMP Location, Hardware to Mount Fixture to an Existing Junction Box Included (Junction Box Not Included) MATERIAL: Cast Aluminum; FINISH: Architectural Bronze; SHADE: Aluminum Shade ACCESSORIES: Convert for Outdoor Applications with Heat-Resistant Glass Lens with Black Frame 9534BK (Sold Seperately); Grooved Black Plastic Baffles 9544BK For Brightness Control (Sold Seperately), Weight: 1.65 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kichler Lighting