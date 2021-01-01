Crystorama Lighting Group 9219-CL-S Solaris 6 Light 40" Wide Globe Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals Olde Silver Indoor Lighting

Crystorama Lighting Group 9219-CL-S Solaris 6 Light 40" Wide Globe Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with clear Swarovski Strass crystalsChain hung fixtureRequires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 42"Maximum Height: 162"Width: 40"Product Weight: 41.0 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Olde Silver