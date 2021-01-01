Maxim 92090 1 Light 8" Wide Pendant from the Aurora Collection Satin Nickel / Frosted Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Maxim 92090 1 Light 8" Wide Pendant from the Aurora Collection Product Features:Part of the Aurora CollectionFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyDimmable fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesUL Listed for Dry LocationSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes white frosted glass shadeIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrods and 72" of wire for installationProduct Specifications:Height: 10.25" (measured from top of fixture to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 8" Maximum Height: 50" (including chain / cord / down rods)Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Satin Nickel / Frosted Glass