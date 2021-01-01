Currey and Company 9205 Astral 1 Light Pendant in Contemporary Silver Leaf Finish Contemporary Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants

Currey and Company 9205 Astral 1 Light Pendant in Contemporary Silver Leaf Finish Light as air and nothing short of sublime, the Astral Pendant/Semi-Flush tapers downward in shimmering Contemporary Silver Leaf. Brilliant glass balls draw the eye to this effervescent piece which makes a bold addition to many stylish interiors.Features:Finish: Contemporary Silver LeafMaterial: Wrought Iron/GlassExtra Chain SKU: 0858Dimensions:Height: 22"Chain Length: 6'Lamping Technology:Wattage Per Light: 100Total Wattage: 100Bulb Type: Edison Contemporary Silver Leaf