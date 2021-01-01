From kenroy home

Kenroy Home 91831 Capri 6" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kenroy Home 91831 Capri 6" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a colored glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required72" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/4"Minimum Height: 23-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 93-3/4"Width: 6-1/8"Depth: 6-1/8"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsChain Length: 72"Shade Height: 12-3/8"Shade Width: 6-1/8"Shade Depth: 6-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com