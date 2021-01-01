From z-lite
Z-Lite 918-22 Geo 6 Light 22" Wide Geometric Two-Tone Pendant Matte Black / Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 918-22 Geo 6 Light 22" Wide Geometric Two-Tone Pendant Geo is designed as geometric art, balanced with well proportioned scale. The inner light cluster helps enhance the two-tone finish. Use as a single pendant or ceiling light or in multiples over a table to further elevate your design. Features Constructed from steel Sloped ceiling compatible Dimmable 72" of adjustable chain included CUL and ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 19-1/4" Width: 22-1/4" Max Overall Height: 91-1/2" Ceiling Canopy Size: 4-3/4" Product Weight: 6 lbs Chain Length: 72" Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 6 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Input Voltage: 120v Dimmable: Yes Matte Black / Chrome