Z-Lite 917MP24-LED-11L Forest 11 Light 24" Wide LED Linear Pendant with 24" Pendants Brushed Nickel / Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Z-Lite 917MP24-LED-11L Forest 11 Light 24" Wide LED Linear Pendant with 24" Pendants FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Width: 24"Depth: 9-3/4"Product Weight: 40 lbsWire Length: 118"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2640Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRITotal Max Wattage: 55 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 11 Brushed Nickel / Chrome