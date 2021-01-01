Designers Fountain 91530S Dover Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Full Size Pendant with a Seedy Glass Shade Satin Platinum Indoor Lighting Pendants

Designers Fountain 91530S Dover Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Full Size Pendant with a Seedy Glass Shade FeaturesComes with a seedy glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulb(2) 6", (1) 12" downrods includedDesigned for use with vintage Edison filament bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-5/8"Maximum Height: 52-1/4"Width: 6-1/2"Wire Length: 36"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Platinum