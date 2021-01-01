Dancing Queen - 9149 Cap Sleeve Crystal Beaded Cocktail Dress

Please refer to Junior Size / Body Measurement Size Chart Bring out that glamour with a touch glitz to your look for prom or party. This alluring bateau neck short party dress has a sheer illusion lace bodice luxuriously embellished with sparkling jewels in floral pattern. The short A-line skirt is layered with mesh tulle and the rolled hem gives this cap sleeve party dress a bouncy look. You'll sure to be the center of attention in this gown as you dance in this dress on that exciting night! Details: Cap sleeve Sheer illusion Lace Crystals Illusion full back Zipper closure Short rolled hem Length: Short Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.