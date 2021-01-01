Z-Lite 912F16 Aludra 5 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

From z-lite
Z-Lite 912F16 Aludra 5 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture The contemporary styled laser cut design of the Aludra collection define its signature look. Through the varied openings, beautiful rectangle crystals are revealed and surrounded in a highly polished Chrome finish. The Aludra collection is available in different fixture types and sizes.Polished crystal strands and rectangles beautifully showcase a daringly contemporary laser cut open metalwork design for a brilliant audacious statement. Highly polished lux chrome finishing makes this modern five-light flush mount unmistakably modern with an aesthetic metropolitan polish. Features:Durable steel construction(3) 40w halogen bulbs includedLaser cut metal shade with polished crystal accent strandsDimmableCUL and cETLu rated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 7"Width: 15-1/2"Product Weight: 7.5 lbs.Electrical Specs:Total Max Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenVoltage: 120vBulb Included: Yes Flush Mount Chrome