Designers Fountain 912812 Meridian 12 Light 24-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Glass Shades Satin Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Designers Fountain 912812 Meridian 12 Light 24-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Glass Shades A gleaming blown glass globes, an aged bronze finish and a minimalist design, the Meridian offers modern appeal to a classic look.FeaturesSecure mounting assembly for easy installationComes with clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (12) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (1) 12" length downrodsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDesigners Fountain carries a 1 Year Limited Warranty on all incandescent productsDimensionsHeight: 16-3/4"Width: 24-1/2"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 720 watts Satin Bronze