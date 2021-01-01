From fun cute, trendy designs & more
90s Aesthetic Trippy Smiley Face Coral Yellow & Teal Smiley Tote Bag
Advertisement
Trippy Smiley Face Coral Yellow & Teal Melting Liquid Swirl Smile Face Pattern is for retro lovers of Groovy hippie indie & Minimalist aesthetic. This trendy design is sure to match w/ your style & aesthetic. Great gift idea for women, teens, girls & boys. Design features a Trippy Melting smiley faces in an abstract retro vintage style pattern in Coral Yellow & Teal & pink line art. Makes a great gift idea for Christmas, Xmas stocking stuffer, Birthday and any occasion. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.