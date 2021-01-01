Gentle Giants 90% Salmon Grain-Free Wet Dog Food, 3-oz, case of 24

Gentle Giants 90% Salmon Grain-Free Wet Dog Food is a hearty, grain-free recipe of wild Alaskan salmon, chickpeas, sweet potatoes and a host of non-GMO fruits and vegetables. Plus, it contains dandelion greens for liver and gastrointestinal health, New Zealand green lipped mussels (a natural source of glucosamine and chondroitin) for joint health, and many vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants for a balanced and nutritious meal that’s veterinarian-approved and perfectly formulated to support your dog’s daily life from puppy to senior.