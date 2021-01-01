From johnathan kayne
Johnathan Kayne - 9067 Sleeveless Sparkly Glitter Mesh A-Line Gown
Advertisement
Appear in pure elegance wearing this immaculately gorgeous gown by Johnathan Kayne 9067. This long special occasion evening gown features a sleeveless fitted bodice lavishly embellished with sparkling details highlighting the sweetheart neckline. The bodice is held by fine sparkling straps over the shoulders leading to the semi open back and is secured by a center zipper closure. The exquisite floor length skirt features glitter prints shrouded by another layer of delicate mesh fabric finishing with horsehair hemline with back sweep train. This romantic Johnathan Kayne design would make a luxurious Prom dress or black-tie evening gown. Style: jkayne_9067 Fabric: Glitter Print Mesh Mesh Satin Details: Glitter Print Mesh Mesh Satin Sleeveless Spaghetti straps Back zipper closure Fully lined Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details..