Crystorama Lighting Group 9046 Dakota 15 Light 28" Wide Ring Chandelier Charcoal Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Crystorama Lighting Group 9046 Dakota 15 Light 28" Wide Ring Chandelier Features Crafted from wrought iron Chain hung fixture Requires (15) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbs Capable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbs Recommended for use with Edison style bulbs UL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 30" Maximum Height: 102" Width: 28" Product Weight: 150.0 lbs Chain Length: 72" Wire Length: 120" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 15 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 900 watts Voltage: 120 volts Charcoal Bronze