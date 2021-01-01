From eglo
Eglo 90306A 4 Light Island / Billiard Fixture from the Pinto Nero Collection Matte Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Eglo 90306A 4 Light Island / Billiard Fixture from the Pinto Nero Collection Eglo 90306A Pinto Nero 4 Light Island / Billiard FixtureMysterious and elegant, this island / billiard fixture from the Pinto Nero Collection features a cone shaped white glass shade shrouded in a smoked glass cylinder. The Matte Nickel Finish of the hardware simply adds to the elegant look of this fixture.Eglo 90306A Features:Cylinder Shaped Smoked / White GlassMatte Nickel FinishEglo 90306A Specifications:Requires (4) x 60 Watt Medium Base Incandescent Bulbs (Not Included)Height: 43.25"Width: 36.25"Depth: 9.625"Weight: 18 lbs.UL Rated for Dry LocationEstablished in 1969, Eglo quickly grew to be one of the leading light manufacturers in Europe by the mid 1980's. Specializing in contemporary and modern designs, every Eglo fixture features simple lines and clean metallic finishes, exuding class and sophistication. Matte Nickel