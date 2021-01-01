Crystorama Lighting Group 9028-CL-MWP Solaris 6 Light 28" Wide Globe Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals English Bronze Indoor Lighting

Crystorama Lighting Group 9028-CL-MWP Solaris 6 Light 28" Wide Globe Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsChain hung designRequires (6) 100 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 30"Maximum Height: 102"Width: 28"Product Weight: 22.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts English Bronze