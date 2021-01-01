Fine Art Lamps 902640 Foret 34" Round Pendant with Hand-cut Faceted Crystal Leaves Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Fine Art Lamps 902640 Foret 34" Round Pendant with Hand-cut Faceted Crystal Leaves Inspired by nature and its majestic forests, this gold leafed Foret pendant features modern branches adorned with bold, hand-cut faceted crystal leaves. Features: Available in Gold or Silver Bold, hand-cut faceted crystal leaves Light bulbs included Dimmable Specifications: Fixture Height: 8.5" Max Overall Height: 102" Min Overall Height: 14.5" Width: 34" Depth: 34" Canopy Diameter: 8" Canopy Height: 1.5" Electrical: Number of Bulbs: 8 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: Yes Bulb Shape: B10 Silver