Hudson Valley Lighting 9010 Blackwell Single Light 10" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Hudson Valley Lighting 9010 Blackwell Single Light 10" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass drum shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 4"Width: 10"Product Weight: 5 lbsShade Height: 4"Shade Diameter: 10"Canopy Width: 9"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 18 wattsLumens: 1260Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Satin Brass