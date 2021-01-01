From currey and company
Currey and Company 9000-0257 Julius 9 Light 31" Wide Globe Chandelier with Mirror Glass Shade Pyrite Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Currey and Company 9000-0257 Julius 9 Light 31" Wide Globe Chandelier with Mirror Glass Shade Any engineer can appreciate the complexity of a geodesic polyhedron, but the Julius Orb Chandelier will blow away those with a discerning sense for delicacy. The thinness of the wrought iron, which has been treated to a Pyrite bronze finish, and the luminosity of the Raj mirror glass panels are the attributes that make this fixture a stand-out. The Julius Orb is one of our offerings that has a gleaming personality even when the lights are not switched on.Features Constructed from wrought iron and glassIncludes mirror glass shadeRequires (9) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed Made in PhilippinesRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 32-1/2"Width: 31"Product Weight: 26.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-7/8"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 9Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 540 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Pyrite Bronze