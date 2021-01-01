Currey and Company 9000-0108 Rattigan 3 Light 20" Wide Single Tier Caged Chandelier Sicilian Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Currey and Company 9000-0108 Rattigan 3 Light 20" Wide Single Tier Caged Chandelier Features:Constructed from wrought ironRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL Listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 16"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 8 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 156"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 60wWattage: 180wVoltage: 120v Sicilian Gold Leaf