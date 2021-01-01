Innovations Lighting 900-1P-CE231 Centri Centri 5" Wide Mini Pendant - Cord Suspension - ST18 Bulb Compatible Polished Chrome / Clear Indoor Lighting

Innovations Lighting 900-1P-CE231 Centri Centri 5" Wide Mini Pendant - Cord Suspension - ST18 Bulb Compatible FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Black 120" cord includedUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 130"Width: 4-1/2"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 3 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 3-3/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Polished Chrome / Clear