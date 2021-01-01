Stylecraft 9 W Old White Mini Polyresin Table Lamp, One Size , White

Included: 1 Lamp Shade(s)Light Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Power Source: Plug-InShape: EmpireSwitch Type: On/Off SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 60wMeasurements: 9 Depth/Inches, 9 Width/Inches, 21 Height/InchesCord Length (ft.): 5 FtBottom Diameter: 9 InShade Height: 10 InWeight (lb.): 9.4 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 100% PolyresinShade Material: PlasticCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: TraditionalCertifications And Listings: Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported