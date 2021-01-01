From champion
Champion 9 Sport Shorts
The Champion 9 Sport Shorts were created with versatility and performance in mind. Moisture-wicking properties keep you dry while you go the distance. Part of our Champion Made Initiative, shorts are made with a portion of recycled polyester fibers. Duofold technology - Lightweight fabrication with insulated fleece detail for added warmth without the weight. Elastic waistband with inner drawstrings. Allover stretch fabric, plus side vents for max range of motion. Deep side pockets and zip pocket for keys. Signature C patch logo on left leg. 89% polyester, 11% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 19 in Inseam: 8 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 8. Please note that measurements may vary by size.