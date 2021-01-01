From cc christmas decor
9’ Pre-lit Dunhill Fir Slim Artificial Christmas Tree – Clear Lights
Advertisement
Decorate your home for years to come with this Pre-lit artificial Christmas tree. This Tree features classic PVC needles to create an authentic look without all the hassle. This slim profile tree is perfect for a living room or family room with all of the traditional beauty you expect.Product Features: Pre-lit with 800 Clear lights. Bulb size: mini. 2832 tips (PVC). Easy 3 piece assembly. Tree is flame retardant for your safety. Non-allergicAdditional Product Features: Slim profile tree. Hinged branch construction. Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use, however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only. If one bulb burns out, the rest will stay lit. Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Comes with a FREE black metal tree standDimensions:9' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 50" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wireNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.