Add some pizazz to a party table at a bridal shower or birthday party with our Silver Polka Dot Plates. For silver party supplies, visit Michaels. com. Dole out party fare with a dash of zing using these stylish Silver Polka Dot Dinner Plates. Decked in crisp white polka dots on a metallic background, these paper plates are a bit more festive for serving pizza, cake, and other foods at a engagement party, 25th anniversary, New Years Eve party, or other holiday party. Pop a stack of party plates at the end of the buffet or line them around the table as individual place settings. After the celebration draws to a close, you won't have to worry about washing a single dish. Details: Package of 8 Silver Polka Dot Dinner Plates Silver Polka Dot Paper Plates measure 9" each Fitting for a graduation party, New Years party, bridal shower, or milestone birthday party Adds a touch of silvery charm to party foods Coordinate with other silver polka dot party supplies and tableware | 9" Silver Polka Dot Party Plates, 8ct By Unique | Michaels®