9-Inch Tongs With Silicone Heads

classic Tongs are now available with silicone heads, making them suitable for even the hottest cooking tasks. These Tongs feature sturdy stainless steel construction, soft non-slip grips with thumb rests, and translucent silicone heads that highlight the strength of the stainless steel beneath. The Silicone Heads are safe for non-stick cookware and heat resistant up to 600-degrees. Simply lock the Tongs closed for convenient storage.Brushed Steel finishing is the characteristic of stainless steel