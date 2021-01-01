From continental sleep
Continental Sleep 9-inch Gentle Firm Tight top Innerspring Fully Assembled 8" Split Wood Box Spring/Foundation for Mattress Set, King size, Beige
WILL GIVE YOU A BETTER NIGHT'S REST : 357 Innerspring verticoil and 13 ¾ SH gauge unit and 6-gauge border unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep more quickly THE PERFECT LEVEL OF SUPPORT : The right top mattress with and 8 inch Split wood box spring is Orthopedic Medium Plush but still has some give for your comfort and reduces back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. Medium plush mattress for luxurious feel SHIPPED FULLY ASSEMBLED AND READY TO USE : No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress is ready to use OUT MATTRESS HAS THE BEST QUALITY : They're manufactured in Brooklyn, New York and made with premium materials. AVAILABLE IN ALL SIZES : Twin Size: 75” x 39” x 17”, Twin Extra Long Size: 80” x 39” x 17”, Full Size: 75” x 54” x 17”, Full Extra Long Size: 80” x 54” x 17”, Queen Size: 80” x 60” x 17”, King Size: 80” x 76” x 17”, California King: 84” x 72” x 17” Orthopedic type mattress Fully assembled mattress and box spring are ready to use Gentle firm tight top mattress Innerspring Mattress with 357 verticoil unit Mattress reliefs pressure points to reduce tossing & turning Two sided mattress ;you can sleep on both sides this will extend the life expanctancy of your mattress Strong & sturdy box spring Box spring comes split in 2 pieces to easily pass through narrow hallways & doors Made in USA