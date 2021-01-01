From grayson lane
Grayson Lane Grayson Lane Set of 3 9-in , 7-in , 6-in Contemporary Planter Gold Metal | 51941
Add gilded shine and Contemporary style to your space with this set of 3 metallic gold hanging planters, equipped with secure hanging hardware to mount to your wall Solid iron construction means lightweight, durable, and safe from the elements when placed outside Deep, round planter bodies will beautifully display an array of plants and your hanging and display options are endless to let your vines flow freely along your wall Neutral yet stunning metallic gold finishes complement any pattern or color palette with a posh touch Add bundles of charm and tranquility to your home by mounting this planter set on your wall Each planter provides safety pads to protect walls from any scratch Wipe clean with a dry cloth Ready to mount by keyhole hardware, pads to protect wall Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Made in India Deep planters, no drainage holes Each set comes with 3 metallic gold wall planters Contemporary design Features wide and round 9" mouth openingsThis item comes shipped in one carton