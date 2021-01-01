CAT 9-in-1 XL Multi-Tool

The XL 9-in-1 is unlike any multi-tool you've ever seen or owned. It's BIG, and features a 4" blade that has the strength and mettle to perform like a real knife. The semi-serrated blade cuts through wood, hose, rope, cord and more with ease. The full-size pliers head is up to the most demanding tasks, gripping, holding and twisting without warping. Combined with 8 more everyday tools, including the all-important bottle opener, there is no other tool like the XL. CAT multi-tools are top quality products with leading-edge technology that meets the highest professional standards.