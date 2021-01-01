Tatayosi 9 Ft Steel Pole Outdoor Patio Market Push Button Tilt Umbrella in Red

This 9 ft. Steel Market Crank Outdoor Patio Umbrella can add a charm to your patio. The stylish and simple design of this Patio umbrella can match your outdoor decoration. The canopy is made of outdoor polyester fabric, which is waterproof, sun-proof and fade-proof. The umbrella pole is made of durable powder-coated aluminum frame, which increases the rust-proof function and service life of the product. Easy tilt operation, when the position of the sun changes, you can easily adjust the angle of the umbrella canopy to block direct sunlight in all directions. The crank system is easy to open and close the umbrella. There are different colors for you to choose, take it home!.