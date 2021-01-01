From simplyshade
SimplyShade 9-ft Spectrum Eggshell Auto-tilt Market Patio Umbrella | UA38A278ZT-48018
Fade, mildew, and stain resistant Sunbrella fabric offers true performance, withstanding the elements year after year. 9-Ft span with vented Sunbrella canopy provides the ideal shade coverage. Automatic tilt function maximizes shade direction, no matter what angle the sun is shining from. Crank lift handle provides easy operation to open and close the canopy. Strong, long-lasting powder coated aluminum frame. 1.5-Inch diameter aluminum pole works with any standard patio table or umbrella base. Fasteners underneath canopy provide user the option to hang outdoor umbrella string lights while maintaining an attractive, integrated appearance (string lights sold separately). Frame is backed by a one year limited warranty. Top and frame may arrive detached with instructions on how to quickly fit the fabric onto the frame, however, this does not require tools and can usually be done in less than 5 minutes.