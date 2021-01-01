California Umbrella 9 Ft. Octagonal Aluminum Collar Tilt Patio Umbrella W/ Crank Lift & Aluminum Ribs - Bronze Frame / Sunbrella Canvas Navy Canopy. GSCU908117-5439. Market Umbrellas. Enjoy comfortable and convenient refuge from the bright rays of the sun with this stylish 9 foot market umbrella in beautiful Sunbrella Canvas Navy fabric from California Umbrella. Sturdy aluminum pole and resilient aluminum ribs support a beautiful octagonal canopy made from your choice of durable Sunbrella fabrics with rich, vibrant colors which is unmatched in strength and designed to withstand rain, UV rays, mildew, and fading. The umbrella pole is 1 1/2 inches in diameter and will accommodate most patio tables with umbrella holes and most umbrella bases and stands. This California Umbrella features a deluxe crank lift system that makes opening and closing simple and easy while the collar tilt lets you quickly adjust for the best shade solution any time of the day. Add a compatible base of at least 50 pounds and beat the outdoor heat this year in style.