Your neighbors will be in for a fright when they see your 9-ft Inflatable Trick or Treat Walkway Arch with Black Cat, Jack-O-Lantern, and Ghost. This pre-lit inflatable is outfitted with nine internal white LED lights and will be the centerpiece of your own personal haunted house. It's big enough to make the neighbors notice but still works in smaller yards or walkways. It’s the perfect trick to give your trick-or-treaters a scare without giving them nightmares. The treat is how quick and easy it is to set up with included ropes and lawn stakes for secure installation. Thanks to the internal lights and fan all you need to do is unpack it, plug it in, stake it down and you’re ready for some scary fun all Fall long. Created out of durable, weather resistant polyester, you won't need to worry about holes. Your inflatable will last year after year and scare after scare. With Haunted Hill Farm, you’ll be the scariest house on the block! Haunted Hill Farm Haunted Hill Farm 9 ft Inflatable Pre-Lit Trick or Treat Walkway Arch with Black Cat, Jack-O-Lantern, and Ghost Outdoor Blow-Up