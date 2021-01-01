California Umbrella 9 ft. Bronze Aluminum Market Patio Umbrella Auto Tilt Crank Lift in Capri Pacifica

This large 9 ft. umbrella offers the residential owner a beautiful market design. The aluminum frame has a simple crank to open and auto tilt design. This style offers the user-friendly, crank-to-open, crank-to-tilt feature that consumers have grown to love. Owners can simply crank open their umbrella and push a button to tilt the canopy toward the sun. This umbrella also features Pacifica fabric, a solution-dyed polyester fabric that has been designed and perfected by California Umbrella for the use with our quality made umbrellas.