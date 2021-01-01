California Umbrella 9 ft. Bronze Aluminum Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Crank Open 360 Rotation in Bay Brown Sunbrella

This California Umbrella BA 908 model is an exciting cantilever umbrella that opens up tremendous possibilities for any space. The large 9 ft. canopy tilts and turns 360° to offer the most dramatic shade potential. With a strong 2 in. Dia aluminum pole, stainless steel crank system and a standard base with pre-drilled ground anchor holes; this tough design will stand up to the rigors of use. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for prolonged sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources. It is recommended to use at least 100 lbs. of weight on the base if the frame is not anchored to the ground.