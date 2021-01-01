Pure Garden 9 ft. Aluminum Patio Umbrella with Hand Crank in Brilliant Blue

Entertain guests with an attractive piece of outdoor decor that also provides quality sun protection with this 9 ft. Aluminum Patio Umbrella with Hand Crank in Brilliant Blue by Pure Garden. The easy to use hand-crank opens and closes the umbrella in seconds to block sunlight, so you can relax in the shade during hot summer days. In addition, this umbrella is made with durable steel ribs and features a sturdy aluminum pole that fits in most deck tables or umbrella stands for superior value while enduring heat, wind, and rain.