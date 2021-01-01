SmileMart 9 Foot Offset Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Crank, Tan

SmileMart 9ft Standard Patio Umbrella with LED Lights, Tan:SOLID METAL FRAME: This cantilever patio umbrella has a sturdy iron structure, featuring heavy-duty oriented but lightweight, which is perfect for outdoor long-term usage. There are eight ribs controlling the canopy that connect to the core pole, which guide the umbrella smoothly open and close.HIGH-INTENSITY FABRIC: The patio umbrella canopy is made of waterproof, fade-resistant and sunblock polyester fabrics, which has high intensity and very hard to break. There are 8 windows that open for better airflow without affecting any of the sunblock area, color on this cantilever patio umbrella does not fade in long term as well.RUST-RESISTANT COATING: Surface of this patio offset umbrella’s metal parts are powder coated with rust-resistant covering to defend all kind of weather. Fabrics of our patio cantilever umbrella also does not fade in terms of color under strong sunlight exposure or humid weather. All materials are coated or colored with all weather covering.EXTRA WIDE CANOPY: The size of the canopy is particularly large with a diameter of 263cm/103.5’’. Serving extra wide shading area, perfect for home BBQ and family/friends gathering at your backyard.HANDY CRANKING SYSTEM: This patio offset umbrella has a robust metal frame with crank system, which made it easy to lift, open and close. The cranking mechanism on core pole can lock and change angles to adjust shades. Roll the handle that connect to center pole to simply open and close canopy. Feel free to tilt the canopy to your wanted position and create perfect shading with its effortless 360° rotation.EASY ASSEMBLY: With a crank system, this patio cantilever umbrella is simple to assemble and use, it requires least assembly techniques. All the necessary hardware are provided in the package , it is suggested to wear gloves while assembly due to the hard metal structure.*SPECIFICATION:Materials: Polyester Fabrics, IronColor: TanDiameter of Umbrella: 263cm/103.5’’Highest Point to the Ground: 244.5cm/96.5’’G.W.: 13.2kg / 29.1lb; N.W.: 11.4kg / 25.1lbNote: Please allow ±2cm/0.8’’inch errors due to manual measurements.