From yitahome
YITAHOME 9 Drawer Dresser, Fabric Storage Tower - Organizer Unit for Bedroom, Living Room, Hallway, Closets & Nursery - Sturdy Steel Frame, Wooden Top & Easy Pull Suede Bins
QUALITY CONSTRUCTION - Structured with a powerful metal frame and a durable MDF wooden top; Contains 9 removable drawers with easy-to-pull metal handles and metal label frame; Held up by 4 adjustable plastic legs that prevent scratches to your floor; The innovative crossbar design on the back enhances product stability; The dresser can be secured to a wall with screws DURABLE FABRIC - The drawer's front side is constructed with premium suede fabric; The surrounding sides are covered by breathable, non-woven synthetic fabric; Allows for easy care - simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and let air dry EASY ASSEMBLY - Comes with detailed instructions for a hassle-free installation; All pieces and accessories are included in the package; Assembly only requires you to fasten some screws VERSATILE FUNCTIONALITY - Highlights a sleek, modern design combining premium suede drawers, a sturdy black metal frame, and a waterproof wooden tabletop; Insert memos into card slots to categorize your items；Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, entryways, closets, nurseries, etc. LARGE STORAGE CAPACITY - The YITAHOME 9-drawer dresser conveniently organizes your clothes, scarves, socks, T-shirts, pants, sunglasses, books, small toys, etc.; Overall dimensions: 39.4" L x 11.8" W x 39.4" H; Top drawer dimensions: 11.8" L x 11" W x 8.7" H; Bottom drawer dimensions: 18.3" L x 11" W x 8.7" H