Midea 0.9-cu. ft. Countertop Microwave in White

Midea?s 0.9 cubic foot countertop microwave oven in white comes packed with a variety of features. The yellow-green LED display will illuminate the unit?s clock, kitchen timer, and cook time; whichever function is in use on your microwave. With 11 different power levels, you can start cooking your food with the simple press of an express cook time option. Thaw frozen goods based on time or the weight of your food with the defrost option. Keep children safe with the child lock option and check on your food as it cooks with the help of an interior light.