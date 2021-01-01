Savoy House 9-6520-1 Como 20" Tall LED Wall Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Savoy House 9-6520-1 Como 20" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a metal shadeIntegrated 14 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Mountable in different orientationsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedADA compliantCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 11"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 4.11 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 11"Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 300Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 watts Polished Nickel