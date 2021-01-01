From savoy house
Savoy House 9-4304-2 Structure 2 Light 39.25" Tall Wall Sconce Aged Steel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Savoy House 9-4304-2 Structure 2 Light 39.25" Tall Wall Sconce Structure is a bold introduction by Raymond Waites that boasts an Aged Steel finish and Metal Mesh shades. This distinctive collection has an edgy architectural allure.Features:Comes with oval shaped metal shadeRequires (2) 60 x watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbsDesigned to cast light in both an upward and a downward directionUltra secure mounting assemblyDesigned by Raymond Waites:Raymond WaitesTM Vintage Home Collection was born November 1, 1994 in New York ushering in a new and exciting golden age of decoration. Raymond has over 30 years of experience in designing products for the home. Dimensions:Height: 39.25"Width: 15.5"Extension: 9.5"Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 4.25"Product Weight: 8 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Voltage: 120vWattage: 120Watts Per Bulb: 60When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you've selected a piece that will withstand the test of time. Known for their meticulous craftsmanship, attention to detail, and elegant, timeless designs, the Savoy House brand is a top choice among designers and consumers alike. Aged Steel