8X8FT Halloween Theme Pictorial Cloth Seamless Customized Photography Backdrop Background Studio Prop TP17B

Best Quality Guranteed. Material: Seamless, Poly fabric, No pocket, computer-printed for realism. Printed on chemical fiber material for light weight and easy handling, excellent color treatment and realistic detail. It can be used as wall paper, curtain, tablecloth, decoration and so on. Ideal for studio, club, event or home photography, a beautiful, versatile backdrop and a work of art. Item send by folded, easy to carry, swab with water, easy to keep clean; high resolution, strong articulation; vinyl backdrops are waterproof, glare free and roll out flat.