Full/Queen 8pc Catalonia Bed In A Bag Comforter Set Black - Chic Home Design

Take your bedroom decor in a new direction with the unconventional artistic style of the Catalonia comforter set from Chic Home. This one-of-a-kind comforter features a large-scale medallion print on the face and a geometric fretwork pattern on the reverse. Spruce up your bed with the included sheets, pillowcases, pillow shams and decorative pillow or mix and match with your own pieces for a unique look. The Catalonia is perfectly suited for both modern and contemporary bedroom decors. Size: Full/Queen. Color: Black.