11.8Inch Stainless Steel Spice Rack, 2 Tier Organizer For Countertop, Standing Spice Shelf Kitchen Pantry Seasoning Organizer With Blade Shelf

Specifications: Colour:Silver Net weight: 3.5 kg (7.71 pounds) Gross weight: 4.5 kg (9.9 pounds) Materials:stainless steel Product size: 60 x 35 x 75 cm (23.6 x 13.7 x 29.5 inch) Package dimensions: 77.5 x 43 x 7.5 cm (30.5 x 16.9 x 2.95 inch)Feature:?Concise style? The metal material makes the console tabletop smooth and beautiful, adding a simple charm, and providing a better decoration for your corridor or living room.?Excellent durability? It is made of bright stainless steel platform and cylindrical stainless steel tube. The total load-bearing capacity is very strong, and it can hold microwave ovens and other kitchen utensils.?Mufti-Functional?Works great in entryways, living rooms, kitchens or bedrooms. 3-tier design ensures ample storage space. ?Convenient and practical?This 3-layer rack is perfect for organizing your messy items.Matters needing attention:Because product dimensions are measured manually, slight deviations may occur.Package including:1 x Kitchen Shelf Size: 16.5' H x 11.8' W x 8.6' D