The Nearly Natural 8in. Tillandsia Artificial Flower (Set of 12) is the perfect accent to any space. If you want to be different, this Tillandsia Artificial Flower Set will do the trick with its bold, exotic design of curly, thick leaves. Native to Latin America, these wild air plants make for a statement piece in any arrangement when you mix and match with other flowers. Standing at 8”, have some fun and proudly display these during your next DIY session. Perfect for dessert, eclectic, western or modern DIY crafts. Silk picks are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant stem will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.