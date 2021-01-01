From zonyon
5.8Ft X 3Ft Outdoor Wood Lean-To Storage Shed Tool Organizer With Waterproof Asphalt Roof, Lockable Doors, 3-Tier Shelves For Backyard, Natural
This storage shed is made of solid fir wood construction with stained coating which ensures long service lifespan. With its off-the -ground design and 4 adjustable pegs, the utility tool shed is enough durable and stable for outdoor using. With 3-tier removable shelves inside, the tool organizer is deal for storing different tools and accessories such as watering can, spades, pots etc. Each shelf of this tool storage house can hold 33 lbs which is suitable for many kinds of outdoor equipment.The tilted asphalt roofs and waterproof coating protect the storage shed from bad weather like wind and rain while keeping the equipment inside from being destroyed by the water.To secure your tools, the backyard shed is designed with 2 lockable locks which is perfect for protecting your equipment's damage from small animals or wind. With 2 handles in the doors, it allows quick and easy access to your tools.