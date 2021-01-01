From couristan
Couristan 89726322027710U 2 ft. 7 in. x 7 ft. 10 in. Everest Rosetta Rug, Ivory
Perfect for homes with a coastal living design influence, these bright and bold fashions add an exciting pop of color that enlivens spaces and brings a sense of charm With whimsical names, like lollipop, lemon drop and gelato, decorators are sure to find a sweet spot for all fifteen bar harbor colorways Flatwoven of soft 100% cotton, bar harbor area rugs are both reversible and machine-washable, making them an ideal selection for busy areas of the home such as kitchens, dining areas and even kids rooms Hand-woven with all-natural materials, these biodegradable area rugs also have an eco-chic appeal and can be incorporated into homes with a "green" theme Featuring a high-quality construction, the bar harbor collection is crafted with a heavy weight to ensure that the area rugs lie flat and do not curl at the ends